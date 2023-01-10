Strasbourg vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11, 2023

In a midweek Ligue 1 clash between two teams from opposite ends of the standings, 19th-placed Strasbourg will entertain second-placed Lens at the Stade de la Meinau on Wednesday (January 11).

The hosts are winless in seven games and suffered back-to-back defeats since the resumption of Ligue 1 last month after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. In their last game, they came back from two goals down only to concede a 78th-minute winner in a 3-2 home defeat against Troyes.

Lens, meanwhile, recorded an impressive 3-1 win at home over league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last time around. Przemyslaw Frankowski, Lois Openda and Alexis Claude Maurice were on the scoresheet.

Both teams were involved in the Coupe de France last week. Strasbourg were eliminated by Angers on penalties, while Lens beat Linas-Montlhery 2-0, thanks to goals from Seko Fofana and Florian Sotoca.

Strasbourg vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 104 times across competitions, with all but six meetings taking place in Ligue 1. Strasbourg lead 41-31.

Strasbourg had a league double over Lens last season, including a 1-0 win at home.

Lens have won six of their last seven games, while Strasbourg are winless in their last seven.

Strasbourg have conceded at least twice in nine of their last ten Ligue 1 games.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in three of their last four meetings against Lens.

Lens have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 11 goals in 17 games, while Strasbourg have conceded 31 goals in that period.

Strasbourg vs Lens Prediction

Strasbourg are winless at home in Ligue 1 this season. They have scored at least once in four of their last five home games and also scored in all their meetings against Lens since 2004, though.

Lens, meanwhile, have been in good touch this season. Coming off a win against PSG, they now trail the league leaders by four points after 17 games.

Although Strasbourg have been the better side in recent meetings, considering the current form of the two teams, a Lens win seems likely.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 Lens

Strasbourg vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Lens to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Florian Sotoca to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes