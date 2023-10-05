Strasbourg vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2023

Strasbourg welcome Nantes to the Stade de la Meinau in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash on Friday (October 6).

Both teams lost away in their previous outing, with Strasbourg falling to a 1-0 loss at Lens and Nantes suffering a 3-1 defeat at Rennes. Nantes' top scorer for the season, Mostafa Mohamed was sent off in the 77th minute and will not travel to Strasbourg.

Nantes are unbeaten in four games and are 13th in the standings with eight points. Meanwhile, Strasbourg have one win in their four league games, losing twice, but are eighth with 10 points.

Strasbourg vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 93 times across competitions, with Nantes leading 47-27.

Strasbourg have suffered one defeat against Nantes in nine meetings across competitions, winning six.

Last season, Strasbourg held Nantes to a 1-1 draw at home and won 2-0 away.

Nantes have five wins in last nine meetings with Strasbourg, losing thrice.

Strasbourg's defeat to Lens last week marked the first time they failed to score in a Ligue 1 home game since March.

Nantes have one win in 10 away games in Ligue 1. One of their two league wins this season came at Clermont Foot last month.

Strasbourg vs Nantes Prediction

Strasbourg ave one defeat in nine meetings against Nantes, but three of their last four defeats have come at home.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Strasbourg head coach Patrick Vieira, but he's expected to make a few changes to his starting XI as he looks for a first home win since August.

Nantes, meanwhile, will be without Mostafa Mohamed, who has scored five of their 12 goals this season, due to suspension. Pierre Aristouy's side have conceded 14 goals in seven league games, with only 16th-placed Lorient conceding more.

Six of Strasbourg's seven goals this season have come at home, while just two of Nantes' 12 goals have come on their travels. Considering the sme and also Nantes' poor away record in Ligue 1 this year, expect Strasbourg to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Nantes

Strasbourg vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes