Stricken Salah confident over World Cup hopes

Mohamed Salah suffered a shoulder injury in Liverpool's Champions League final loss but the forward expects to be fit for the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo consoles Mohamed Salah after his Champions League final injury

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah believes he will be ready to play at the 2018 World Cup despite suffering a shoulder injury during Saturday's 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Salah was substituted in tears after 30 minutes of the Kiev showpiece having landed heavily on the turf after grappling with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters he feared the Premier League Golden Boot winner would miss out on Egypt's campaign in Russia but the Egyptian Football Association tweeted a statement saying otherwise, as they stated information received from Liverpool's medical team suggested Salah would recover in time.

Mixed messages continued on Sunday as Turki Al-Sheikh, who is chairman of the Saudi Arabia Sport Authority and president of the Sports Federation of Islamic Solidarity, claimed to have knowledge of Salah being sidelined for two months.

However, the player himself brought clarity to the situation with a tweet, pledging to beat the odds and feature for his country in the tournament next month.

"It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter," the 25-year-old forward said.

"Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud.

"Your love and support will give me the strength I need."

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

Egypt have been drawn against host nation Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma for £36.9million last July and the former Chelsea man proved a revelation on his first season back in the Premier League.

A haul of 44 goals in all competitions saw him win a host of awards including the Professional Footballers' Association and Football Writers' Association Player of the Year double.