Stromsgodset vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23, 2023 

Stromsgodset welcome Rosenborg to Marienlyst Stadion for a matchday 15 fixture in the Eliteserien on Sunday (July 23).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Brann last weekend. Niklas Wassberg's 29th-minute strike proved to be the difference. Rosenborg, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Tromso.

Ole Saetar broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 29th minute, while Fioif Malick restored parity in the 69th minute before receiving his marching orders with six minutes to go. Rosenborg made their numerical advantage count, with Ulrik Jensen scoring the winner in injury time.

The win saw Troillongan to tenth in the standings, having garnered 16 points from 15 games. Stromsgodset, meanwhile, are eighth with 20 points to show for their efforts after 14 outings.

Stromsgodset vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides, with Rosenborg leading 28-9.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Rosenborg claim a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Nine of their last ten meetings, including the last seven, have produced at least three goals.

Rosenborg are winless in six away league games this season, losing and drawing thrice apice.

Four of Stromgsgodset's last five league games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to score.

Stromgsodset's last four games have produced more goals in the first half than the second.

Stromsgodset vs Rosenborg Prediction

There's not much riding on the outcome of this game, with both sides relatively safe in the comforts of mid-table.

Rosenborg have historically been the better side and have a vastly superior head-to-head record. However, they have struggled for consistency this season, especially in away games, leading to the sacking of manager Kjetil Rekdal.

The visitors are yet to win a game on the road this season, so expect both two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Stromsgodset 2-2 Rosenborg

Stromsgodset vs Rosenborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half to produce over 1.5 goals