Strootman: Totti could play for another five years

Kevin Strootman ? who signed a new five-year deal with Roma ? cannot see 40-year-old Francesco Totti slowing down despite his age.

by Omnisport News 30 May 2017, 08:55 IST

Roma veteran Francesco Totti

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman believes Francesco Totti could continue playing for another five years after farewelling his boyhood club.

Totti made an emotional final appearance for Roma on Sunday, coming off the bench in their 3-2 win over Genoa in front of a sell-out crowd at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 40-year-old forward – overcome with emotion – brought the entire stadium to tears as he said goodbye to the Italian capital side after 25 years with the first team, 786 appearances in all competitions, 307 goals and the Scudetto in 2000-01.

But Strootman – who signed a new five-year deal with Roma – cannot see Totti slowing down despite his age.

"I think he could continue playing for another five years," Strootman told Roma's official website.

"Being near him in the changing room and on the pitch is extraordinary. All over the world people talk about him, our captain.

"He's changed football and is a symbol for this city. He is Roma. Sunday was emotional for everybody involved. I have never seen so many people in tears; 50-year-old men were getting emotional, as were all my team-mates.

"I consider myself very lucky to have trained and played with him."