Struga vs Breidablik Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023

Struga host Breidablik at the Atina Bojadi Stadium on Thursday (August 24) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

This is Struga's second excursion in Europe as they stand two games away from their European debut. Earlier this season, the North Macedonian side saw their Champions League ambitions dashed by Zalgiris in a 2-1 aggregate loss. In the Conference League qualifiers, though, Struga have been cruising.

Shpetim Duro's side beat Buducnost Podgorica 5-3 on aggregate in the second qualifying round before overcoming Swift Hesperange 4-3 in the next.

Meanwhile, Breidablik have seen their Champions League and Europa League ambitions stalled this season. After cruising through the preliminary and the first qualifying round, the Blikar lost home and away to Copenhagen, who prevailed 8-3 on aggregate.

That saw them drop into the third qualifying round of the Europa League, where Zrinjski Mostar beat them 6-3 on aggregate. Now, in the Conference League playoffs, Breidablik are looking to avoid a third consecutive elimination.

Oskar Hrafn Porvaldsson's side geared up for their upcoming clash with a 2-1 defeat of Keflavik in the Besta deild karla, the Icelandic top football division.

Struga vs Breidablik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first competitive clash between the two sides.

Breidablik are unbeaten in three games, winning their last two.

Struga have lost their last two games across competitions.

Struga have won their last two home games in European qualifiers: 1-0 vs Buducnost Podgorica and 3-1 vs Swift Hesperange.

Breidablik have lost their last two away games in European qualifiers, conceding six goals in each outing: 6-3 loss vs Struga and 6-2 loss vs Zrinjski Mostar this season.

Struga's Besart Ibraimi has scored in their last five European qualifiers.

Struga vs Breidablik Prediction

Struga are on a great run of form across competitions this season, and playing at home, they should give the erratic Breidablik side a tough run for their money. The Icelandic side are coming off consecutive wins, but their poor showing in Europe doesn't hold them in good stead.

Prediction: Struga 2-0 Breidablik

Struga vs Breidablik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Struga

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No