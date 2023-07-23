Struga vs Buducnost Podgorica Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26, 2023

Struga host Buducnost Podgorica at the Atina Bojadi Stadium in Ohrid, North Macedonia on Wednesday (July 26) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The hosts are coming off a heartbreaking defeat toZalgiris in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. The first leg in Lithuania ended in a goalless draw. In the return at home, Struga broke the deadlock in the 75th minute with Besart Ibraimi's penalty. However, Zalgiris struck twice in the next eight minutes, including through an own goal from Sava Radic.

It hasn't been the best of starts to the 2023-24 season for the Macedonian champions, who won the league for the first time last season. It was an impressive triumph, as they finished ten points clear of their nearest challengers.

Meanwhile, Montenegrin side Buducnost lost 5-0 to Icelandic outfit Breidablik in the Champions League preliminary finals. The Blue-Whites trailed 4-0 at the break as their defence was ruthlessly exposed. Although they improved after the break, the visitors scored one more. Adding to insult to injury was Miomir Durickovic's red card in stoppage time.

That loss was followed by another in their opening game of the 2023-24 season in the Montenegrin First League on Saturday. Podgorica lost 2-1 to Mladost DG.

Struga vs Buducnost Podgorica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time.

Buducnost have conceded seven goals in their last two games.

Struga are winless in two games this season.

Struga have never won a European qualifier in four attempts, losing and drawing twice apiece.

Struga have lost both their home games in European qualifiers: a 4-1 loss to Liepaja and a 2-1 reverse against Zalgiris.

Struga vs Buducnost Podgorica Prediction

Struga haven't found their attacking boots but tend to play stronger at home. Podgorica, meanwhile, went off the boil after winning their first qualifying game of the season 3-0, with their defence looking shaky. The hosts will rely on their stoic backline and should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Struga 1-0 Buducnost

Struga vs Buducnost Podgorica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Struga

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes