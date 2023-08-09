Struga vs Swift Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Struga host Swift at the Petar Milosevski Training Centre in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

Both sides have dropped to the Conference League after dropping down from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. They survived the Conference League second qualifying round. Struga saw off Buducnost Podgorica 5-3, while Swift beat The New Saints 4-3.

The Macedonian First League champions are playing their second season in UEFA competitions. They will be playing in the third qualifying round for the first time. Struga will take confidence from their last two home wins ahead of their first meeting against the side from Luxembourg.

Swift, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four games, winning thrice. They have not lost in nine road games. Coach Carlos Fongueiro has expressed his desire to see his team make history this time.

“We’re hoping to get to where we’ve never been before. That would be great.”

The 2022-23 National Division champions are in the third qualifying round for the first time. They made their debut in the 20211-22 campaign but couldn’t progress beyond the first qualifying round.

They did not qualify for the competition last season. Swift are eyeing a shock win in Skopje ahead of the reverse fixture in Luxembourg City.

Struga vs Swift Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Struga have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored eight goals and conceded five in their last five games.

Struga have played six Europa Conference League games, winning twice, while Swift have played four and won once.

Swift have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five away outings.

Struga have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, the same as Swift.

Form Guide: Struga: W-W-W-L-D; Swift: W-W-D-W-L

Struga vs Swift Prediction

Macedonian winger Marjan Radeski, who scored a hat-trick for Struga in the second qualifying round, has left for FC Pyunik. However, Besart Ibraimi will take over, looking to add to his two goals in the competition.

Meanwhile, Simoa Martins has been consistent in front of goal for Swift. He scored once in each leg in the previous round and could make the difference once again.

Expect a high-scoring stalemate, considering the impressive recent form of both sides.

Prediction: Struga 2-2 Swift

Struga vs Swift Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Struga to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Swift to score - Yes