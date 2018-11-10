×
Struggling Southampton concedes late, draws Watford 1-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    10 Nov 2018, 23:24 IST
AP Image

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton's winless run in the English Premier League extended to eight games after conceding a late goal to draw with Watford 1-1 at home on Saturday.

Jose Holebas equalized with a deflected strike nine minutes from time, leaving Southampton aggrieved having had a goal from Charlie Austin incorrectly ruled out for offside at 1-0.

Southampton's under-pressure manager, Mark Hughes, looked set for a first Premier League win in more than two months thanks to Manolo Gabbiadini's goal in the 20th minute, which came after Danny Ings dispossessed the dawdling Roberto Pereyra.

The draw left Southampton one place above the bottom three and with only one win from its last 17 top-flight fixtures in front of its own fans.

It came at the end of a turbulent week off the field, with the struggling south-coast club responding to a slump dating to last season by firing vice-chairman Les Reed and technical director Martin Hunter during the week.

