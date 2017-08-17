Sturridge fit for Palace clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Daniel Sturridge's likely availability for Liverpool's first home match of the new season.

by Omnisport News 17 Aug 2017, 19:37 IST

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is set to return for the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday after shaking off a thigh injury sustained in pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the 27-year-old's availability for the Reds' first home game of the Premier League campaign, reinforcing an attack which looked lively in the 3-3 draw with Watford.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and debutant Mohamed Salah all scored at Vicarage Road as Klopp's side settled for an entertaining point.

With Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho still sidelined by a back injury, Klopp is optimistic of restoring Sturridge to his attacking arsenal.

"Daniel, yes I would say [he will be ready]," Klopp said.

"Yesterday he was part of the complete session and looked really good.

"But always after injuries you have to wait to see how a player reacts to this intensity."

Liverpool's opening-day draw intensified the scrutiny surrounding their defensive deficiencies and Klopp refused to rule out further signings before the end of the transfer window.

Southampton have rejected two bids for Virgil van Dijk, leaving full-back Andrew Robertson as Liverpool's only defensive acquisition to date.

"Unfortunately my English is not good enough to give 500 different answers to the same question," Klopp joked.

"But if the transfer window had ended yesterday we already have a team which I like.

"The transfer window is a very important time, but it's also important what we do with the actual team.

"A few things can happen on both sides. Everything leads to the 31st of August. It'll be a busy day, I don't know if we will be involved."