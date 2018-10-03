Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sturridge has no issue with lack of minutes under 'great manager' Klopp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
165   //    03 Oct 2018, 13:15 IST
Daniel Sturridge
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge hailed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a great manager and insists he has no issue with his playing time at Anfield.

The England striker has scored four goals in seven appearances across all competitions this term, including a stunning long-range equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday.

It marks a happy return for Sturridge, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom after a combination of injury trouble and the inspired form of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane limited his opportunities at Liverpool.

Even with his goals this term, Sturridge is yet to start in the Premier League and has clocked up just 24 top-flight minutes, yet the 29-year-old is only focused on impressing when he's on the pitch.

"Whatever decisions the manager makes, he's the boss," he told Liverpool's official website. 

"Whatever team he picks, you just give your best whether you come on for five minutes or start the game. It's just about giving everything on the pitch whenever you get the minutes."

Sturridge's decision to make the temporary switch to West Brom saw him miss out on the chance to play in a Champions League final.

The 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev was another near miss for the Reds under Klopp, with Liverpool having also lost the EFL Cup and Europa League finals in 2016.

And Sturridge remains desperate to win trophies on Merseyside.

"There's no point in worrying about what we haven't won or what we need to," he added.

"We've got a great squad, a great manager, the backroom staff are top drawer, the fans are great. What more would players want?

"We want to get over the tipping point where we're able to win something.

"That's the goal for us. Once we lift that first trophy, you'd hope that would have a domino effect and we'd be able to win a few more.

"I feel like I'm a winner – I've won stuff in the past. But it's the future now. I want to win something here with Liverpool. 

"We've had opportunities, we've been to a couple of finals since I've been here and weren't able to win. To be able to win a trophy is what would take us to the next level.

"It's one of those where you just have a positive attitude about it, don't put any pressure on winning something or have it in your mind that we have to do this or that.

"When we play with a smile on our face and we work hard and put the opposition under a lot of pressure – stamp our style on them – I believe we can beat anybody on our day.

"We got to the Europa League final and the League Cup final, last season we did well in the league and the boys got to the Champions League final. This season, we're just focusing on trying to take the next step."

