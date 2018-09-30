Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sturridge keeps Liverpool unbeaten, recovers draw at Chelsea

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28   //    30 Sep 2018, 00:06 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Sturridge scored after three minutes on the pitch to prevent Liverpool falling to its first loss of the English Premier League, recovering a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.

The substitute striker sent a shot from outside of the penalty area swerving into the top right of the net in the 89th minute to cancel out Eden Hazard's second goal against Liverpool inside 70 hours.

Hazard's strike on Wednesday sent Liverpool out of the League Cup, and the latest ensured Liverpool's 100 percent start was halted, even if Chelsea couldn't collect three points.

Hazard's seventh goal in eight games in the league and cup came after 25 minutes in a move he started inside his own half.

After flicking the ball to Mateo Kovacic, the ball was held up by the midfielder as Hazard ran through unchecked to receive it back before striking low past goalkeeper Alisson.

But Sturridge ensured Liverpool, like Chelsea and champion Manchester City, remain unbeaten after seven games.

Associated Press
NEWS
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 10 players who have played for both...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Chelsea v Liverpool: Preview
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018-19: Three reasons why Chelsea beat...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Sturridge determined to stay at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
4 former Chelsea players currently playing for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: A tactical preview of both the...
RELATED STORY
Hazard's brilliance seals Chelsea win at Liverpool in cup
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool lost against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us