Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sturridge: Relegation with West Brom helped me grow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
848   //    30 Jul 2018, 14:31 IST
Daniel Sturridge
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge does not regret joining West Brom on loan despite suffering Premier League relegation at the end of another injury-hit season.

The Liverpool striker made the temporary switch in January but made only six Premier League appearances, two of them starts, as he failed to score during his time at the Hawthorns.

Sturridge was out of action for two months due to a hamstring injury and, having barely featured at club level, unsurprisingly missed out on selection for the World Cup.

England reached the semi-finals of Russia 2018 under Gareth Southgate, but Sturridge retains hope of forcing his way back into the national team.

The 28-year-old also believes West Brom was good for his personal development, even if it was not a successful period on the pitch.

"It was good. I don't regret anything," Sturridge told reporters. "The experience made me grow as a person. That is what it is all about - evolving as a man, evolving as a footballer.

"From the outside looking in, you can also improve. When you are on the inside looking out, you sometimes don't get to see what you have to do to get to the next level – how you need to change your game.

"When you are on the inside, you don't see it. When you are on the outside, you can assess things differently."

Sturridge scored within a minute of his introduction as a second-half substitution in an International Champions Cup defeat of Premier League rivals Manchester United.

And Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to keep Sturridge for the 2018-19 campaign, with Liverpool hoping to push for honours after signing Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

"We have a fantastic relationship. I like him a lot as a person and as a player especially," Klopp said after Liverpool's 4-1 win against United in Michigan.

"There is no doubt about his quality. If Daniel is fit, he will play a role in the team, 100 per cent."

Liverpool's pre-season continues with a friendly against Serie A side Napoli on Saturday, with Klopp's side getting their 2018-19 Premier League underway against West Ham on August 12.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Livermore urges West Brom to 'keep fighting' as...
RELATED STORY
West Brom comeback branded 'useless' by Klopp
RELATED STORY
Sturridge determined to stay at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong for Liverpool during their 2-2...
RELATED STORY
Klopp blames 'dry pitch' and referee for West Brom draw
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Barcelona interested in Reds...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Liverpool's 2-2 draw against West Brom
RELATED STORY
Liverpool lose Matip to injury in friendly defeat
RELATED STORY
4 strikers Liverpool could target as backup for Roberto...
RELATED STORY
West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us