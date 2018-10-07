×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stuttgart fires coach Korkut after lackluster start

Associated Press
NEWS
News
31   //    07 Oct 2018, 16:02 IST
AP Image

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has fired coach Tayfun Korkut and his assistants Ilija Aracic and Steven Cherundolo after the side's poor start in the Bundesliga.

Losing to previously bottom Hannover 3-1 on Saturday left Stuttgart last in the league after seven games.

Former Germany defender Andreas Hinkel was to take over on an interim basis.

Korkut took over in January when Stuttgart was struggling under previous coach Hannes Wolf. He led it from 14th place to seventh and the club was optimistic the side could build on that momentum.

Sporting director Michael Reschke says, "The negative results triggered us to take this step. Tayfun Korkut took charge of the team in a very difficult situation last season and secured our top-flight status early on, with an exceptional run. For that, we are extremely thankful to him and his assistant coaches."

Kicker magazine reports former Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl is the favorite to take charge permanently, though Ralph Hasenhuettl and Markus Gisdol are also candidates.

Associated Press
NEWS
Korkut sacked by Stuttgart after one win in seven
RELATED STORY
Leverkusen gets 1st Bundesliga win after losing opening 3
RELATED STORY
Deja vu for Schalke after starting Bundesliga with 5 defeats
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
Premier league toughness - Champions league strain.
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Goretzka leads Bayern to 3-0 win at Stuttgart in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: The La Liga title race has...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga team of the week – Matchday 4
RELATED STORY
Stuttgart stay good for Pavard, says Reschke
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us