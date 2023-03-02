Stuttgart host Bayern Munich at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday (March 4) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have struggled this season and are now staring down the relegation barrel. Stuttgart lost 2-1 to last-placed Schalke in their last league outing. They were already two goals down before Borna Sosa scored a long-range consolation strike just after the hour mark.

Stuttgart are 15th in the league table with 19 points from 22 games and are just three points above last-placed Schalke.

Meanwhile, leaders Bayern's title defence has not gone as smoothly as expected, but they remain hopeful of retaining their Bundesliga stranglehold for season.

They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-0 win over in-form Union Berlin. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala got on the scoresheet in the first half.

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 50 meetings, Stuttgart trail Bayern 35-9.

Bayern are unbeaten in their last seven games in this fixture.

Stuttgart are without a clean sheet in their last 25 games in this fixture since 2010.

All four of Stuttgart's league wins this season have come at home.

Bayern have picked up 21 points on the road in the Bundesliga this season, the joint-most alongside Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians have the best offensive record in the German top flight this season, scoring an impressive 64 times.

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Stuttgart have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last eight league outings. They have, however, lost just one of their last seven home games.

Bayern, meanwhile. have won five of their last six games across competitions and have lost just once since September. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Bavarians emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-3 Bayern Munich

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five matchups.)

