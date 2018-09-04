Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Suarez blames Leganes win for Champions League collapse at Roma

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.57K   //    04 Sep 2018, 19:58 IST
luis suarez - cropped
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez thinks Barcelona's humbling Champions League exit to Roma last season can be blamed in part on too many players being tired from their win over Leganes in their previous game.

Despite having won 4-1 in the first leg, the Catalans crashed out of their quarter-final after losing 3-0 in the return fixture in the Italian capital on April 10.

Three days earlier, Barca had named a strong team for the 3-1 win over Leganes at Camp Nou, despite them holding a nine-point lead at the top of the table before the game.

Suarez has admitted he went into the Roma trip feeling fatigued after playing 90 minutes of the Leganes match – something he hopes will not be repeated in 2018-19.

"I really regret the game before against Leganes at home," he told RAC1. "We had a big advantage [at the top] and in three days we had the [quarter-final] against Roma, but I played the whole game.

"You [go into the game] a little worn down, but you become aware of these things. The coach spots these details and I think it will help manage the squad this year in that sense."

Ernesto Valverde's men kick off this season's Champions League campaign against PSV on September 18. 

