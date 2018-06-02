Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Suarez, Cavani lead Uruguay World Cup squad

Oscar Tabarez has named his final Uruguay squad for the World Cup, 11 of which were involved in Brazil four years ago.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 22:12 IST
634
luis suarez - cropped
Luis Suarez in action for Uruguay

Uruguay have named their final 23-man squad for the World Cup, which includes star strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

The forwards are joined by rising young players including Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur, Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira and Celta Vigo's Maximiliano Gomez.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defenders Martin Caceres and Diego Godin are experienced options included by national coach Oscar Tabarez.

In total, 11 of the players were in the squad for the 2014 finals in Brazil, while seven were involved eight years ago in South Africa, when Uruguay reached the semi-finals.

Former Manchester United full-back Guillermo Varela, now of Penarol, has also been included, as has Girona forward Cristhian Stuani. However, Federico Valverde, Gaston Ramirez and Nicolas Lodeiro all miss out.

Uruguay face Uzbekistan in a friendly match next Friday before they begin their World Cup campaign against Egypt on June 15.

They then face Saudi Arabia and host nation Russia in their remaining Group A matches.

Uruguay's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Martin Campana (Independiente); Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray); Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama); Martin Caceres (Lazio), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Guillermo Varela (Penarol); Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter); Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey)

WORLD CUP: Uruguay striker Suarez seeking redemption
RELATED STORY
Suarez puts World Cup controversies behind him
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 Group Games to Watch
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Group A preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will...
RELATED STORY
Uruguay 2 Czech Republic 0: Suarez scores 50th...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Unheralded players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 Records that might be broken
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 Teams to Watch
RELATED STORY
5 Past World Cup Moments That Video Technology Would Have...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT THA CHI
0 - 2
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018