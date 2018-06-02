Suarez, Cavani lead Uruguay World Cup squad

Oscar Tabarez has named his final Uruguay squad for the World Cup, 11 of which were involved in Brazil four years ago.

Luis Suarez in action for Uruguay

Uruguay have named their final 23-man squad for the World Cup, which includes star strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

The forwards are joined by rising young players including Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur, Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira and Celta Vigo's Maximiliano Gomez.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defenders Martin Caceres and Diego Godin are experienced options included by national coach Oscar Tabarez.

In total, 11 of the players were in the squad for the 2014 finals in Brazil, while seven were involved eight years ago in South Africa, when Uruguay reached the semi-finals.

Former Manchester United full-back Guillermo Varela, now of Penarol, has also been included, as has Girona forward Cristhian Stuani. However, Federico Valverde, Gaston Ramirez and Nicolas Lodeiro all miss out.

Uruguay face Uzbekistan in a friendly match next Friday before they begin their World Cup campaign against Egypt on June 15.

They then face Saudi Arabia and host nation Russia in their remaining Group A matches.

Plantel definitivo de @Uruguay para la Copa del Mundo #Rusia2018. El Cuerpo Técnico confirmó los 23 futbolistas que defenderán a la Celeste en el mundial.#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/bS9ZQtMK1w — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 2, 2018

Uruguay's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Martin Campana (Independiente); Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray); Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama); Martin Caceres (Lazio), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Guillermo Varela (Penarol); Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter); Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey)