×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Suarez excited for Anfield reunion: My daughter remembers singing You'll Never Walk Alone

Omnisport
NEWS
News
231   //    26 Apr 2019, 18:18 IST
LuisSuarez - cropped
Luis Suarez scores against Real Madrid

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is excited for his Champions League reunion with former club Liverpool next week. 

The Uruguay international left Anfield in 2014 for Camp Nou and is set to face his old team for the first time since his departure in Tuesday's semi-final first leg. 

The 32-year-old has fond memories of his time on Merseyside and revealed the two eldest of his three children – Delfina, aged eight, and six-year-old Benjamin - are eager to come with him to Merseyside. 

"My kids never go to Champions League games but they want to go to this one," he told the Guardian. 

"I was talking to [his wife] Sofi about Anfield and they said. 'We're going too.' We'll all go, except maybe Lauti, [who was] six months [old] yesterday. Benja was very small but he was born in Liverpool and knows it’s his first stadium. He's seen photos. 

"Part of Delfi’s childhood is there: when she first started to get excited by football, it was there. She remembers what it was like, singing You'll Never Walk Alone, so imagine what this means for her. 

"It's going to be a strange feeling but lovely, too. I saw Carra [Jamie Carragher] at Old Trafford and he was excited. Jordan [Henderson] is still there; some friends of his came for the Clasico. It’ll be nice to see the staff. 

"I'm so grateful but I'm there to play for Barcelona, knowing what our targets are. Once we're playing there'll be no friendship, no mates, none of those lovely memories. That's the way I am as a player, everyone knows." 

Advertisement

Liverpool are challenging for the Premier League for the first time since 2013-14, when Suarez played an integral role and he believes winning the title with his erstwhile team-mates would have been a bigger achievement than the current crop doing so. 

"I understand what they're going through and it can't be easy, but I think with us it was different because it was now or never, a one-off. When I was there, it was very different. We were on the verge of the Premier League with a squad nowhere near as good. 

"They didn't spend as much as they're doing now. Any player would like to go to Liverpool now; it was different then. If we'd won the league, I think it would have been an even bigger achievement than if this team do. 

"The front three are very quick, technically gifted, so much talent; they're players who make the difference and Liverpool's results depend on them. The kind of players you'd love to play with, with the level you'd expect for a club like Liverpool, built to win the Premier League and the Champions League." 

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Liverpool respond to Barcelona charging Reds fans €119 per ticket for Champions League semi-final
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Luis Suarez reveals he would love to play under Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Champions League: How Barcelona could overcome Liverpool's infamous gegenpress if they meet in the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial Luis Suarez moments
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski chasing record, Suarez out to end away rut - Champions League in Opta numbers
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Klopp relishing the Messi challenge
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United stars who have never scored at Anfield 
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
You're never favourites against Barcelona, says Liverpool boss Klopp
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us