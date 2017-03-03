Suarez: Thrashing Real Madrid proves Barcelona can beat PSG

Being part of a 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu has given Luis Suarez belief that Barcelona can fight back against Paris Saint-Germain.

by Opta News 03 Mar 2017, 14:40 IST

Luis Suarez celebrates against Real Madrid

Luis Suarez says Barcelona's 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid last season is proof that they are capable of overturning their Champions League deficit to Paris Saint-Germain.

Luis Enrique's side were beaten 4-0 at the Parc des Princes, and will host the second leg at Camp Nou next week knowing no side has ever overturned such a deficit in a Champions League knockout tie.

Barca showed signs of the right approach when they beat Sporting Gijon 6-1 in LaLiga on Wednesday, and have another chance to send the Ligue 1 champions a warning shot when they host Celta Vigo on Saturday.

3 important points for adding in la Liga. We have to keep working together, more than ever. Let's go Barça pic.twitter.com/pb0qL4SSmL — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) February 19, 2017

Suarez, however, is using their emphatic away victory against Madrid in November 2015 as inspiration as he looks to achieve an historic result.

"We believe in the team. It's very difficult but it's not impossible," the striker told El Transistor.

"If this team wants to make history, we have to go out with the ambition of turning these games around.

"If we can put four past Madrid at the Bernanbeu, why can't we do the same against PSG at Camp Nou?"

Suarez, who has won two domestic doubles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup since joining Barca in 2014, made his debut for the club in a 3-1 Clasico defeat in October that year.

The 30-year-old missed the start of that season after being hit with a four-month ban by FIFA for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup, meaning he was unable even to attend matches as a spectator.

Suarez acknowledges his wrongdoing but insists that the sanction was unjust.

"I suffered. You have your own way of playing, you have your character, and that's what has brought me to where I am," he said.

"You can punish me, but banning me from watching a sporting event - it's the most unfair thing I've ever lived with. To treat me like that hurt me. I was wrong, but I'm a human being."