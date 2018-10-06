×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Suarez to have treatment on knee problem

Omnisport
NEWS
News
133   //    06 Oct 2018, 18:09 IST
luis suarez - cropped
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is to have a knee problem corrected during the international break, having been left out of the Uruguay squad for family reasons.

The Barcelona striker confirmed he will begin a course of treatment on Monday, after reportedly complaining of pain during the 4-2 Champions League win over Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was omitted from the Uruguay squad for the friendly matches against South Korea and Japan this month as his wife is expecting the birth of their third child.

"On Monday, I start a treatment for my knee, which has nothing to do with my absence from the national team," Suarez told Uruguayan newspaper Referi. 

"I am not going because my wife is expecting family in those days."

It is unclear whether Suarez's latest problem is with the same knee in which he had pain during the early weeks of last season.

The former Liverpool star has scored three goals in 10 appearances in all competitions this term.

Barca face Valencia at Mestalla on Sunday in their final match before the two-week break from club football.

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Valverde confirms Umtiti knee problem
RELATED STORY
5 problems FC Barcelona need to take care of as soon as...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona identify Luis Suarez's replacement, Real...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona can't rely on Messi to solve everything – Suarez
RELATED STORY
Is Barcelona strong enough to win UCL this season?
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes wild as Barcelona lose 2-1 to Leganes
RELATED STORY
Suarez sits out Leganes match as Messi makes 700th...
RELATED STORY
Suarez sits out Uruguay duties for birth of third child
RELATED STORY
5 of the Greatest players never to have won The Best FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Best FC Barcelona Formation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us