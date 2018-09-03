Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Suarez: VAR is a blow to your happiness

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.32K   //    03 Sep 2018, 05:50 IST
LuisSuarez-cropped
Barcelona forward Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez said you lose "adrenaline and desire to celebrate" with VAR after his first goal in Barcelona's rout of Huesca was awarded following a review.

Suarez and Lionel Messi scored twice as LaLiga champions Barca crushed newly promoted minnows Huesca 8-2 at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Uruguay international made it 3-1 six minutes before-half time but it was not immediately awarded as the video assistant referee reviewed Jordi Alba's cross to Suarez.

It is the first season VAR is being used in LaLiga and Suarez said post-match: "When you have doubts, with the VAR, you'll lose your adrenaline and desire to celebrate. 

"It's a blow to your happiness. You can't make mistakes as everything is so controlled."

Suarez opened his account for the season, having fired blanks against Deportivo Alaves and Real Valladolid.

"What's important is helping the team and winning the game, that's what counts," Suarez added.

"Little by little we're finding our rhythm. We were asleep a little bit at the beginning [when Huesca scored], although that forced us to react."

Barca top the LaLiga standings ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid on goal difference heading into the international break.

"It's always important to be at the top," Suarez continued. "But things are just getting started and we have to be prepared for what is to come."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
The curious case Of Luis Suarez
RELATED STORY
Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona: Five talking points from the...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Valladolid: A win, a disastrous playing...
RELATED STORY
Valverde sceptical of VAR
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
4 Top Favourites To Win The Champions' League Title In...
RELATED STORY
UEFA ignores Messi for the Best Player Award
RELATED STORY
Is Barcelona strong enough to win UCL this season?
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Barcelona trounce Huesca
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Barcelona edge past Real Valladolid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
Today FIJ SOL 12:00 PM Fiji vs Solomon Islands
Tomorrow SLO DEN 12:15 AM Slovakia vs Denmark
Tomorrow TRI UAE 03:30 PM Trinidad and Tobago vs UAE
Tomorrow KYR PAL 07:30 PM Kyrgyzstan vs Palestine
Tomorrow BAH PHI 07:30 PM Bahrain vs Philippines
Tomorrow UZB SYR 08:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Syria
Tomorrow JOR LEB 09:30 PM Jordan vs Lebanon
07 Sep POR CRO 12:15 AM Portugal vs Croatia
07 Sep NET PER 12:15 AM Netherlands vs Peru
07 Sep AUS SWE 12:15 AM Austria vs Sweden
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us