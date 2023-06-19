Sudan vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023 

Sudan and Mauritania face off at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco, on Tuesday (June 20) in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With six points in four games, Sudan are third in Group I, trailing DR Congo and Gabon, the top two sides, by just a point. The Secretarybirds have done well for themselves but cannot afford to slip-up again, as only two games remain in the qualifying campaign.

They started off with a 3-0 loss to Mauritania but recovered to beat DR Congo 2-1 in the next game. However, Gabon threw a spanner in their works by inflicting a 1-0 defeat, but Sudan exacted revenge in the return by winning by the same scoreline.

However, such an erratic run will be detrimental to their qualifying chances, as Ezzaki Badou's side need to add consistency to their game. Meanwhile, Mauritania are at the bottom of the standings with five points, but their chances of qualifying aren't over yet.

Having played in the last two editions of the finals, the Lions of Chinguetti are looking to make it a hat-trick of appearances in the AFCON. Manager Amir Abdou has called up 25 players for the fixture, including Greece-based Aboubakar Kamara. He has scored seven goals in 17 appearances, including a brace against Sudan in their qualifying opener.

Abderrahmane Sarr, Omare Gassama and El Mami Tetah are the only three uncapped players in the squad.

Sudan vs Mauritania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sudan and Mauritania have locked horns thrice, with the Secretarybirds winning twice and losing once.

Mauritania beat Sudan 3-0 in their last meeting in June 2022.

Sudan have won just one of their last nine games.

Mauritania are winless in 2023, losing and drawing twice apiece. They were unbeaten in four games, winning thrice.

Mauritania have scored in their last six games.

Sudan vs Mauritania Prediction

Sudan's form since the last year has been terrible. Just one win in nine games shows that things are not going well for them.

Mauritania can smell blood in the waters, and having beaten the Secretarybirds in their first qualifying clash, they could pull off the double.

Prediction: Sudan 0-1 Mauritania

Sudan vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Mauritania

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes