Sudeva FC selects 20 players for training in Spain

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi-based Sudeva Moonlight Football Club, which bought Spainish 3rd division club CD Olimpic de Xativa in May this year, has selected 20 players, including three underprivileged teenagers, from across the country to train in Spain.

Handpicked by Ex-Real Madrid player and scout Oscar Rubio, all the 20 players will receive partial scholarship, while three of them -- Bhupinder Singh, Seigoulun Khongsai and Janjminlun Kuki have been awarded cent per cent scholarship.

More than a 1000 players participated in the trails which were conducted in four cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Guwahati in different age groups from U-13 to U-23.

"We have started the documentations. All the kids will be going on student visas as they will be doing their university or schooling or language learning from there apart from football training," said Anuj Gupta, Founder of the club.

Sudeva has already got into an agreement with Universidad Catolica de Murcia (UCAM) and the University of Valencia to ensure that the kids also pursue their education during their stint in Spain.

"All the players who are above 18 will be registered and they will play for CD Olimpic 3rd division or 6th division. In Spain in all age category there are 20 teams minimum so there are 50 plus matches, so it would be a great exposure and learning for them," Anuj added.

The three selected players who would receive full scholarship have been with Sudeva for the last three years since its inception.

Manipur's Seigoulun Khongsai, who plays as a midfielder, is the youngest in the family with four sisters and three more brothers.

"I tried for JCT in Punjab but they extended their trial so I came to Delhi. Then I appeared in trial in the first batch of Sudeva and since 2015 I am here at the academy. I am really looking forward to training in Spain. It is a dream come true for me," Khongsai told PTI.

Uttarakhand's Bhupinder Singh, who plays as a striker, says athleticism is in his blood as his father is in the Army.

"I liked running, so my school coaches suggested I play football and then I started going for all India tournaments and then I was scouted by Sudeva. It would be a life changing experience staying in a foreign country. I have to improve myself. It is a lukcy chance for me."

The Sudeva Academy in Delhi is run by five coaches namely Nigeria's Afolabi Rabiu (U-18), Hakim Ssengendo (U-18), PS Lalngaihzuala(U-13), Franklin Ojeaga(U-15) and Xavier Cogollos Fernandez (senior team).

The selected players: Karan Deep Singh, Mukul Maowri, Gagandeep Singh, Trijat Sethi, Chirag B Nayak, Rushabh Vaghani, Rishit Saluja, Prajwal Chaudhary, Samarth Wadhwa, Arjun Singh, Shravan Chowdhry, Adity Rai, Aadarsh Narayanapuram, Mehul Varma, Nikhil, Nikhil, Aaryan Sharma, Kabir Kohli, Bhupender Singh, Seigoulun Khongsai, Jamjminlun Kuki