Sudha wins silver in women's 3000m steeplechase, Dharun 2nd in 400m men's hurdles

Jakarta, Aug 27 (PTI) Veteran Indian long distance runner Sudha Singh today clinched a silver in women's 3000m steeplechase event in the Asian Games here.

Sudha clocked 9 minute 40.03 seconds to win her second Asian Games medal.

Winfred Yavi of Bahrain took the gold in 9:36.52 while Thi Oanh Nguyen of Vietnam bagged the bronze in 9:43.83.

The 32-year-old Sudha had won a gold medal when women's 3000m steeplechase was introduced in the Asian Games in 2010.

Sudha has a personal best of 9:26.55 while her season's best is 9:39.59 which she came up with during the National Inter-State Championships in June.

Earlier in the day, Dharun Ayyasamy won a silver in men's 400m hurdles in national record time.

Ayyasamy clocked 48.96 seconds to shatter his own national record and finish behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba who won the gold with a Games record time of 47.66.

His earlier national record was 49.45 which he had come up with during the Federation Cup in March.

The 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu was fourth till the 300m mark but passed two competitors in the last 100m stretch to cross the finishing line in 48.96, his personal best mark.

It is India's first medal in the event since Joseph Abraham won a gold in 2010