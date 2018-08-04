Summary: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Bolton Wanderers

Allan Nyom, Matt Phillips and Jay Rodriguez trudge off the pitch at the end of the game

West Brom 1-2 Bolton Wanderers

Harvey Barnes (45'+1) - Josh Magennis (18'), Yanic Wildschut (89')

A game to forget

What could have been a beautiful start to the season ended in misery as odds-on favourites for relegation, Bolton Wanderers, put two past a turgid West Brom to snatch all three points away from home.

The stage had been set - it was simply down to the players to get the job done. What happened this afternoon, though, was the polar opposite of what the sold-out Hawthorns had turned up to see.

The absence of Salomon Rondon from both the starting-eleven and the bench is an indication that he's on his way out of the club. And with him still linked heavily with Newcastle, it appears he has made his decision.

Ahmed Hegazi and Kyle Bartley were both caught off-guard several times throughout the game, showcasing a partnership that clearly did not work; it was a rarity to see Allan Nyom play without the ball being trapped under his feet; and Jake Livermore looked like a fish out of water in the centre of the park, losing possession in almost every 50-50 battle. In all, it was a game to forget.

Paying the price for complacency

Early on in the match, West Brom were firmly in control. Passes were strung together with ease and it looked like the win was in the bag. However, that confidence was quickly replaced by anxiety as Josh Magennis nodded home a cross that came after Albion were put under pressure for the first time in the game.

The goal exposed the frailties in the Baggies defence and fans began to bite their nails. The sight of Hegazi and Bartley being outdone by Sammy Ameobi was an alarming one to say the least, which was then exacerbated by the flurry of shots at debutant Sam Johnstone.

A glimmer of hope?

New signing Harvey Barnes, on loan from Leicester City, curled a stunning effort into the top left corner from the edge of the box to get West Brom back into the game before half-time. Fans were off their seats to applaud the strike and the buzz that was present before the game had returned - if only for a short while.

The players went in at half-time with their spirits lifted by the equaliser, but there was undoubtedly work to do. To be struggling against a side that the Bookies expect to finish in the relegation zone is always going to knock a team's confidence.

However, whatever Darren Moore had said to the team in the dressing room clearly did the trick; the Baggies were up and running once more, charging at Bolton's players, giving them no time to think. The ball would be taken from their feet and passed around the midfield, before an attack was sprung on Bolton's defence, but ultimately to no avail.

Matt Phillips and Harvey Barnes were utilised heavily on their respective wings and were constant thorns in the side of the opposition. Jay Rodriguez appeared to play in a False-Nine role, dropping back into the centre of midfield to pick up the loose ball and carry it forward for his strike partner Hal Robson-Kanu.

Robson-Kanu was ineffective, however, and didn't make much of any of the chances that came his way. His role at the club has been questioned for a while now, as he didn't fit into the side under Pulis last season either - and he was the man who signed him. The question now is, what more can we do with a player that doesn't fit our system?

Back to the drawing board

In the 76th minute, Harvey Barnes made way for Oliver Burke, and the latter's impact was immediate. He was sent to the right wing, and Matt Phillips received his instructions to switch to the left. The pair of them bombed down the flanks, putting the Bolton defence under heaps of pressure.

But ultimately nothing came from these wide attacks, as the crosses Phillips and Burke were instructed to whip in were simply blocked by the first defender each time. Bartley, Nyom and Hegazi, who had all now pushed to the centre of Bolton's half, were, for some reason, now expected to be the playmakers; instead of slipping the ball through to an open player, though, they passed it amongst themselves whilst precious seconds were passing, much to the fan's dismay.

This wasted time proved to be fatal, as mere minutes later, Yann Wildschut bundled the ball over the line to sink West Brom and snatch all three points. It was an abysmal start to the season, and Moore will need to drastically rethink things before the next game against Norwich City.

Match Stats

Possession: West Brom (72%) - Bolton (28%)

Shots: West Brom (20) - Bolton (11)

Shots on Target: West Brom (3) - Bolton (4)

Corners: West Brom (10) - Bolton (6)

Fouls: West Brom (6) - Bolton (14)