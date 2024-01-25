Sunderland vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27, 2024

Sunderland take on Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday (January 27). The hosts are tenth in the standings, with 40 points from 28 games, while Stoke are eight points behind in 19th.

Michael Beale's Sunderland are coming off successive league losses, including a 1-0 home reverse to Hull City on January 20. Steven Schumacher's visitors are also coming off a loss in their previous outing, going down 2-1 at home to Birmingham City on the same day.

Without further ado, here's a look at the head-to-head numbers and key stats, predictions, and betting tips for the Sunderland-Stoke Championship game this weekend:

Sunderland vs Stoke City head-to-head

In 153 meetings across competitions, Sunderland lead 66-49. Their last meeting saw Stoke win 2-1 at home in the Championship earlier this season, in October.

Sunderland have won only one of their last five games with Stoke, losing four.

Sunderland have just one win - against West Bromwich Albion - in their last five home games.

Stoke have two wins in their last five road outings, losing once, at Plymouth.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sunderland: L-L-L-W-D; Stoke: L-W-L-D-D

Sunderland vs Stoke City prediction

Sunderland have fared better in the Championship this season than Stoke, but their recent form is nothing to talk home about.

Riding a three-game losing streak across competitions, Beale's side have also not had the better head-to-head results against Stoke, winning just once in six games. Stoke, meanwhile, have lost twice in three games this year, but their positive recent head-to-head record against Sunderland inspires confidence about another favourable result.

Expect the hosts' slide to continue as Stoke look to climb up the standings with a tight win against Beale's side.

Prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Stoke

Sunderland vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip-1: Stoke to win

Tip-2: Sunderland to score: No (The hosts have not scored in two of their last three games, losing all of them.)

Tip-3: Game to have over three goals: No (Six of their last eight meetings have produced three goals or less.)