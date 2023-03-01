Sunderland vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Sunderland host Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 4), looking to recover from consecutive losses.

After going five games unbeaten, the Black Cats lost two on the bounce - a pair of 2-1 defeats to Rotherham United and Coventry City on the road. Having drawn 1-1 to Bristol City before that, Sunderland are now winless in three league games.

This slump in form has dropped them to ninth in the standings with 49 points from 34 games. They're level with Coventry but ahead on goal difference, but another setback could see Sunderland drop out of the top ten.

Stoke, meanwhile, continue to be plagued by inconsistency, losing 1-0 to Milwall in their last league game for their second loss in three outings. They're 17th in the Championship with 40 points from 34 games.

Inflicting further damage on their campaign was a 1-0 home loss to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Tuesday (February 28). A 30th-minute strike from Evan Ferguson was enough to send the Potters packing from the competition in the fifth round.

Sunderland vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 151 clashes between Sunderland and Stoke, with the Black Cats leading 66-47.

Having beaten Stoke 1-0 in the Championship this season, Sunderland are looking to complete a league double over the Potters for the first time since the 2011-12 season when both teams were in the Premier League

This is Stoke's first league visit to Sunderland since January 2017 in the Premier League, when they won 3-1 with goals from Marko Arnautovic (2) and Peter Crouch.

Sunderland have lost their last two league games - as many as they had in their previous 13 combined. The Black Cats haven't lost three in a row since February 2022.

Sunderland vs Stoke City Prediction

Sunderland have overseen a better campaign overall, but their form has visibly slumped in recent weeks, as they come into the game on a winless run. Stoke will smell an opportunity to take points, but their poor away form means they might not return with all three.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Stoke City

Sunderland vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

