Sunderland vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Sunderland host Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (February 24) in the Championship.

The hosts have struggled and are in danger of missing out on the promotion playoffs. Sunderland lost 2-1 to Birmingham City last time out, taking the lead through Jack Clarke strike before Birmingham turned the game on its head. Sunderland are tenth in the league with 47 points from 33 games.

Swansea, meanwhile, have struggled under new boss Luke Williams as they find themselves just outside the drop zone. They lost 2-1 to newly promoted Ipswich Town in their game, with Jerry Yates scoring in the first half, albeit in a losing cause.

The visitors are 18th in the standings with 36 points and are just four points above the relegation zone

Sunderland vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Sunderland and Swansea, who trail 13-12.

Their most recent matchup ended goalless.

Swansea are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Sunderland are without a clean sheet in eight games across competitions.

The Swans have conceded 54 goals in the Championship this season. Only Plymouth Argyle (57), Blackburn Rovers (59) and last-placed Rotherham United (64) have conceded more.

Ten of the Black Cats' 14 league wins this season have come at home.

Sunderland vs Swansea City Prediction

Sunderland are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last eight games. They have, however, won five of their last seven home league games.

Swansea, meanwhile, have also lost their last two games and six of their last seven. They have won just one of their last seven away outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Swansea

Sunderland vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Swansea's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Sunderland's last five games.)