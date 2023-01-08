Super-agent Jorge Mendes working hard to ensure client plays for Chelsea in January - Reports

According to TEAMTalk (via HITC), super-agent Jorge Mendes is trying to arrange a transfer for Enzo Fernandez to join Graham Potter's Chelsea. Liverpool, under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp, are also said to be interested in the Benfica midfielder.

It is believed that Fernandez, who was part of Argentina's World Cup-winning team, prefers a move to Stamford Bridge, and Mendes is actively working to make the transfer happen. However, negotiations between Chelsea and Benfica for Fernandez's transfer are reportedly at a standstill.

Pulse Sports Nigeria @PulseSportsNG If Chelsea signs Enzo Fernández for the rumoured fee of €125m, they would have spent €500M in the 2022-23 season



W. Fofana - €80M

C. Nkunku - €70M

M. Cucurella - €65M

R. Sterling - €55M

K. Koulibaly - €40M

P. Aubameyang - €12M

D. Fofana - €10M

Journalist Fabrizio Romano stated on his YouTube channel that Liverpool are interested in acquiring Fernandez. However, the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have no intentions of paying the massive (£106 million) transfer fee for the midfielder. This could potentially give the Blues an advantage in their efforts to sign the young player.

Fernandez has made a name for himself as a talented and promising midfielder, with impressive technical skills and a strong work ethic. He has been a key player for Benfica since joining the club last year, and his World Cup performances have attracted interest from several top clubs around Europe.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls NEW | Fabrizio: "Man Utd's interest in Enzo Fernandez is CONFIRMED! If he stays at Benfica until the summer, then it could really be an interesting race because United will have new owners." [YT] NEW | Fabrizio: "Man Utd's interest in Enzo Fernandez is CONFIRMED! If he stays at Benfica until the summer, then it could really be an interesting race because United will have new owners." [YT] 🚨 NEW | Fabrizio: "Man Utd's interest in Enzo Fernandez is CONFIRMED! If he stays at Benfica until the summer, then it could really be an interesting race because United will have new owners." [YT] https://t.co/iFRRUExssR

It will be interesting to see how the transfer saga surrounding Fernandez plays out in the coming weeks. Both Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly keen on securing his services, and it remains to be seen which club he chooses. With super-agent Jorge Mendes working behind the scenes, it is possible that a resolution could be reached soon.

Moises Caicedo hoping for a big move to Chelsea or Liverpool

It is rumored that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are looking to acquire new midfielders, possibly as a result of their struggles to sign Enzo Fernandez. The club have frequently been linked with midfield additions in the past, suggesting that they may make signings in that position either in the current transfer window or in the summer.

Brighton's Moises Caicedo is reportedly being considered by the Blues as a potential midfield signing. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Chelsea News) has stated that Caicedo has recently changed agents and is seeking a "big move" in the near future. Both Chelsea and Liverpool have been mentioned as potential destinations for the Ecuadorian international.

It is not yet clear if Caicedo's transfer will take place in the current window or later in the year, but it seems likely that he will make a significant move in the near future.

