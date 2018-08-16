Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Super Cup loss doesn't change Real Madrid transfer policy, says Lopetegui

Omnisport
NEWS
News
878   //    16 Aug 2018, 04:31 IST
Julen Lopetegui
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui says losing to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup does not mean Real Madrid will decide to sign new players.

The former Spain head coach saw his new club downed 4-2 in Tallinn on Wednesday, Diego Costa's double and extra-time goals from Saul Niguez and Koke securing Atletico a famous win over their Madrid rivals.

Champions League winners Madrid have lost talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A titleholders Juventus and Luka Modric has also been linked with a move to Italy – Inter coach Luciano Spalletti confirming their interest in the World Cup Golden Ball winner.

Although traditionally among Europe's biggest spenders, Madrid have had a quiet transfer market despite being linked to stars including Eden Hazard, Mauro Icardi and Robert Lewandowski.

No Ronaldo replacement appears imminent at the Santiago Bernabeu and Lopetegui indicated there will be no panic buys after Atletico's victory in Estonia's capital.

"What was outlined by the club's sports policy does not change by this final," Lopetegui said to Movistar. "Now LaLiga starts, which is a very important title for me, and we have to start well.

"We were playing well in extra time, we are dominating, combining, playing together, with good feelings, and after 3-2 the game has changed, problems have appeared and we have looked for solutions with risky decisions.

"In a final the difference is marked by mistakes that can be taken advantage of and Atletico are experts in that. They have punished us and we have to congratulate them because they have won deservedly."

Diego Simeone's seventh title ensures the Argentinean is now the most successful coach in Atletico's history, eclipsing Luis Aragones.

But Simeone is already focused on the start of the LaLiga season, with Atletico in action at Valencia on Monday.

"Today we have to enjoy, no doubt - when we have to lose, we suffer, we cry, we get angry, we lock ourselves in," Simeone told Movistar.

"From tomorrow night we will start thinking about the league, which is going to be a very hard season.

"More titles this season? Everyone knows me: Valencia."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid Predicted XI vs Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
2018 UEFA Super Cup - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018 Preview: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid announce squad for UEFA Super Cup Final...
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting facts about Real Madrid’s new manager:...
RELATED STORY
Modric in Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup squad amid Inter...
RELATED STORY
Extraordinary Zidane is in Real Madrid's past - Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui: Real Madrid on track for new season
RELATED STORY
Should Real Madrid sell Luka Modric?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us