Super Dorronsoro garners a point for Delhi against Chennaiyin

PTI
NEWS
News
23 Oct 2018, 22:10 IST

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro produced a stellar performance under the bar as Delhi Dynamos held defending champions Chennaiyin FC to an engaging goalless draw in a Hero Indian Super League match here Tuesday.

Chennaiyin FC had the better chances but could not beat the Spanish goalkeeper who refused to concede with brilliant saves throughout the match.

The visitors couldn't get a breakthrough but the point earned lifted them from the bottom of the table. Both the teams are still searching for their first win of the season.

Andrea Orlandi could have opened the scoring for Chennaiyin FC as early as the second minute of the match. The midfielder rose the highest to head a corner kick from Isaac V but Dorronsoro got down low to pull off a stunning reflex save.

Raphael Augusto then looked to be in the mood to score as the trickster surged up the field from midfield before taking aim from 40 yards but his piledriver lacked enough force to trouble Dorronsoro.

The Delhi goalkeeper was called into action again five minutes from half-time. A defence-splitting through-ball by Augusto released Carlos Salom behind the backline. The striker squared the ball to an unmarked Thoi Singh who took a touch before sending a powerful strike that was kept out.

Delhi's first shot of the game came at the stroke of half-time. Lallianzuala Chhangte beat his marker on the left flank, burst forward before crossing perfectly towards Andrija Kaludjerovic. The striker headed the ball first-time and forced goalkeeper Karanjit Singh to a save.

The hosts were struggling to find gaps at the other end. Kaludjerovic cut an isolated figure up front and crosses into the box were dealt well by the Chennaiyin backline.

The defending champions had a glorious chance to score a breakthrough goal in the 70th minute when a cleared corner kick turned into a counter-attack.

Augusto released Isaac into space down the left flank. The winger surged forward and squared the ball to an unmarked Salom whose shot was brilliantly saved by the onrushing goalkeeper.

The Delhi custodian put on a fine show under the bar. The Spaniard flew out from his line to punch away a delightful cross from the left by Thoi as the Lions held on for a point

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
