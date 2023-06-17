Suriname and Puerto Rico square off at the DRV PNK Stadium in a CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Puerto Rico are coming off a goalless draw against Curacao in a friendly on Tuesday. Their last competitive fixture saw them claim a comfortable 5-1 home win over Cayman Islands in the CONCACAF Nations League League C.

Ricardo Rivera and Joel Burhos scored braces. The victory saw the Puerto Ricans claim maximum points from four games to comfortably top Group D and secure promotion to League B.

Suriname, meanwhile, were last in action when they fell to a 2-0 home defeat in League A of the Nations League against Mexico in March. Johan Vasquez opened the scoring in the 64th minute, while Family Dankerlui's own goal condemned his side to defeat. The loss saw Suriname finish bottom of Group A and relegated to League B.

They will turn their focus to the Gold Cup qualifiers where Puerto Rico stand in their way of progressing to the next round. The winner of the tie will face either Martinique or Saint Lucia for a place in the competition.

Suriname vs Puerto Rico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides squared off in the Caribbean Cup in November 2004 and could not be separated in a 1-1 draw.

Puerto Rico are on an eight-game unbeaten streak. Their draw with Curacao ended their six-game winning run.

Suriname have won just one of their last eight games.

Puerto Rico have scored at least twice in five of their last six games.

Four of Suriname's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Ten of Puerto Rico's last 13 games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Suriname vs Puerto Rico Prediction

Suriname have been out of sorts since the turn of the year and got eliminated from the top flight of the Nations League.

Puerto Rico, by contrast, are flying high and riding an eight-game unbeaten run. That will give them confidence heading into the game, despite being heavy underdogs. Suriname should claim a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Suriname 2-1 Puerto Rico

Suriname vs Puerto Rico Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Suriname to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

