Suso 'proud' of Real Madrid speculation but happy at AC Milan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    14 Nov 2018, 21:10 IST
Suso
AC Milan and Spain midfielder Suso

Suso has revealed his pride at being linked with a move to Real Madrid but insists he is happy at AC Milan.

The Spain international is reportedly a target for Madrid, with Milan having rejected interest from rivals Inter ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Suso has scored three goals in his last five appearances, his fine form helping to push Gennaro Gattuso's side up the Serie A table.

But although the 24-year-old - who spent a season on loan at Almeria from Liverpool - would welcome a LaLiga return, he does not intend to push for a move home at this stage of his career.

"When the best teams in the world are interested in you, it is to be proud that things are going well. Who would not be happy to have them interested in you?" Suso told Radio Marca. 

"To make the jump to one of the biggest teams in the world is always to be happy.

"Playing at home is always beautiful, now I am in a country whose culture is very similar to the Spanish one and, at the moment, I am very happy there.

"I feel important in the team, I am very comfortable, I am happy and with the coach I get along quite well."

Milan have climbed into Champions League contention in Serie A but speculation continues to surround the future of Gattuso.

Arsene Wenger denied he was being lined up as a successor to Gattuso, with Suso backing the current coach to keep the Rossoneri on the right track.

"It's like when he played, he has not lost that intensity as a coach," Suso added. "When he finishes training he's the nicest and friendliest person you can find, he's the perfect man for the club we're at."

