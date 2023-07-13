Sutjeska vs Cosmos Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023 

Sutjeska welcome Cosmos to the DG Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League first round qualifying on Thursday (July 13).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Radnicki in a friendly a fortnight ago. Their last competitive game in May was a win over Arsenal Tivat on penalties in theMontenegrin Cup final. Cosmos, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-1 comeback victory over La Fiorita in the final of the Campionato Sanmarinese.

Sutjeska booked their spot in the qualifiers of the Conference League courtesy of their second-placed finish in the Montenegrin Prva Crnogorska last season. Cosmos, meanwhile, finished second in the Sanmarinese league to qualify for Europe.

The winner of this tie will face either Penybont or Santa Coloma in the second round of the qualifiers.

Sutjeska vs Cosmos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Cosmos have won their last eight games, scoring 24 goals and conceding thrice.

Sutjeska are on an 11-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning eight games.

Cosmos are participating in Europe for only the second time, after a 20-year absence.

Sutjeska's last ten home games across competitions have had goals at both ends, with nine games in this sequence producing at least three goals.

Sutjeska's last nine games in UEFA club competition qualifiers have produced less than three goals.

Sutjeska vs Cosmos Prediction

Sutjeska are seeking to qualify for the group stage of a European club competition for the first time and have received a favourable draw in the first round of the qualifiers.

Cosmos are among the minnows in qualifiers and do not have realistic expectations of progressing. They are making a return to the continent after two decades and have nothing to lose.

Sutjeska are heavy favourites, and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. They should to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sutjeska 3-0 Cosmos

Sutjeska vs Cosmos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sutjeska to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sutjeska to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Sutjeska to win both halves

