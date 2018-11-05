×
Sven-Goran Eriksson is at the helm of another national team

05 Nov 2018, 16:06 IST
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Sven-Goran Eriksson is at the helm of another national team.

The 70-year-old Swede was introduced Monday as the coach of the Philippines after a famous stint with England more than a decade ago.

Eriksson has also coached Mexico and Ivory Coast, and numerous club teams including Roma, Lazio, Benfica and Manchester City.

Eriksson says "I suppose one of your questions will be why I am here? It's not easy to answer that question."

But Ericksson says he wants to "do something a little different."

The Philippines has never reached the World Cup and lags far behind Japan and South Korea, the powers in the region.

No salary details were announced.

