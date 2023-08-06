Swansea City vs Northampton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Football
By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Aug 06, 2023 17:37 GMT
Millwall v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship
Swansea host Northampton on Tuesday in the EFL Cup.

Swansea City host Northampton Town at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday (August 8) in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The hosts had mixed results in pre-season but began life under new boss Michael Duff on Saturday in their Championship opener against Birmingham City. The Swans drew 1-1 in their league opener, falling behind just before the interval before Jerry Yates scored a second-half leveller on his club debut.

Northampton were also in action on Sunday, facing off against Stevenage in the opening round of the League One campaign. They lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough and could have no complaints after failing to register a shot on target.

The visitors were drawn against Wycombe Wanderers at this stage of the EFL Cup last season, losing 2-1, a fate they will look to avoid this time.

Swansea City vs Northampton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 52 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Swansea leading 24-18.
  • They last faced off at this stage of the EFL Cup in 2019, where the Swans won 3-1.
  • Northampton are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.
  • Swansea have won three of their last four games in the fixture after going winless in seven.
  • Northampton are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.
  • Eleven of Swansea's 18 league wins last season came at home.

Swansea City vs Northampton Town Prediction

Swansea are on a three-game unbeaten run after losing two games. They are unbeaten in six competitive games at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Meanwhile, Northampton's latest result snapped their three-game unbeaten run. They have been solid on the road recently but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Swansea 3-1 Northampton

Swansea City vs Northampton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Swansea

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four clashes.)

