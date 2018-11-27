×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Swapna's coach wants better incentive from Bengal govt

PTI
NEWS
News
17   //    27 Nov 2018, 18:34 IST

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) Absence of a state sports policy for rewarding its medal winners is a big impediment in consistently producing champion athletes like Swapna Barman, her coach Subhas Sarkar said on Tuesday.

Born with six toes on each foot, Swapna, who belonged to a poor family in North Bengal, made headlines winning an Asian Games gold medal in hepatathlon in August this year.

While her gold medal winning compatriots like Dutee Chand of Odisha (Rs 3 crore) and Hima Das of Assam (Rs 1.6 crore) were honoured with cash rewards running in crores, Swapna got a paltry financial incentive of Rs 10 lakh from the Mamata Banarjee-led government which also promised a job.

"I don't want to get into political issues but everybody knows how much amount did Swapna get," Sarkar rued, on the sidelines of felicitation programme by Bandhan Bank that awarded the heptathlete Rs 10 lakh.

Sarkar cited example of Haryana, which is now the leading state in producing medal winners. There were 18 medalists -- five gold, five silver and eight bronze -- at the Asian Games from the state.

Swapna, the first individual gold medalists from Bengal after Saraswati Saha (200m event in Asian Games 2002), was among the three medal winners -- including two bronze -- from the West Bengal at the Jakarta-Palembang Games this year.

"There's no dearth of talent in West Bengal but our government should take up a sports policy that will set an example for the next generation. I want to say this for the sake of next generation. There has to be hunger in you, for that you need a financial incentive.

"There are many talented kids like Swapan Barman in interior West Bengal but they are getting lost in the way without proper guidance.

"But if there's a financial incentive, for example one crore for an Asian Games or Commonwealth Games gold medal, many from downtrodden families of Bengal will be ready to even give their life. Just look at how Haryana are producing athletes with their government's full support," Sarkar said.

Sarkar, who spotted Swapna in 2011, said her financial status has not improved and they have also not yet accepted the job offer, as they were waiting for her graduation to complete to maker her eligible for a higher-ranked post.

"We are waiting for her to become a graduate so that she will be qualified to get an inspector-level post," he added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
East Bengal can play tiki-taka, says coach Alejandro...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: “We played an equal match,” says East...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19 : 3 Reasons why East Bengal lost to...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC on top but coach Carles Cuadrat...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Malaysia tour will help us, says East...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: We are not being...
RELATED STORY
Trevor Morgan’s top 5 wins as East Bengal coach
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Did FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera deserve a...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Twist in Hazard transfer saga,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Mourinho's United and the problem...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
10' PUN NOR
0 - 0
 Pune City vs NorthEast United
Tomorrow ATK GOA 07:30 PM ATK vs Goa
29 Nov CHE KER 07:30 PM Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow MAN YOU 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Young Boys
Tomorrow BAY BEN 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Benfica
Tomorrow JUV VAL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Valencia
Tomorrow OLY MAN 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
Tomorrow ROM REA 01:30 AM Roma vs Real Madrid
29 Nov PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
29 Nov BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us