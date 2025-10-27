Sweden Women vs Spain Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2025 

Sweden Women and Spain Women will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League tie on Tuesday (October 28th). The game will be played at Gamla Ullevi.
The visitors hold a comfortable advantage in the tie, having cruised to a 4-0 victory in the first leg in Spain last week. They were 3-0 up at the break thanks to Alexia Putellas' brace. The 31-year-old's goals came either side of teammate Claudia Pina's 32nd-minute strike. Pina completed her brace deep into injury time.
The Iberians will now continue their quest to successfully defend their Nations League crown, with Sweden standing in the way. The winner of this tie will face either Germany or France in the final in December.
Sweden Women vs Spain Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Spain have four wins from six head-to-head games. Sweden were victorious once while one game was drawn.
- The last four head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Sweden climbed three places to third spot in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings. Spain climbed to the top of the rankings.
- Six of both sides's seven games in the Nations League this season have produced three goals or more.
- Sweden form guide (regulation time): L-D-W-W-W; Spain form guide (Regulation time): W-D-D-W-W
Sweden Women vs Spain Women Prediction
Sweden were outplayed from start to finish in the first leg during the comprehensive thrashing they received at the hands of La Roja. The Scandinavians are unlikely to progress to the final and might have to settle for a third-place playoff barring one of the most spectacular comebacks in the history of women's international football.
Spain are the defending champions in this tournament. They have one foot in the final and are likely to have already started making plans for their clash with either France or Germany. The margin of lead the Spaniards have means Sonia Bermúdez might name a changed squad but they should still have too much firepower for Sweden.
Backing the visitors to claim a multi-goal victory without a clean sheet.
Prediction: Sweden Women 1-3 Spain Women
Sweden Women vs Spain Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Spain to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Spain to score over 1.5 goals