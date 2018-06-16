Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Swiss coach says goal is to stop Brazil playing like Brazil

Swiss coach says goal is to stop Brazil playing like Brazil

Associated Press
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 21:12 IST
27
AP Image

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (AP) — Switzerland's coach and captain have told fans not to expect an entertaining game against Brazil. Their goal is simply to deny space to the Brazilians.

"I'm not here to have a lovely game, but to win," coach Vladimir Petkovic said Saturday. "Brazil has developed enormously (since 2014). Their style of game is much more European. I respect that. But I'm here to focus on my players and impose our style of game."

Brazil returns to World Cup matches after its crushing 7-1 to Germany as hosts four years ago, and players have conceded that the Swiss — ranked sixth in world — will be hard to break down in the Group E match Sunday.

Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner said defenders would be deployed to limit the movement of Brazil winger Coutinho and star forward Neymar.

"We'll play our fullbacks down the wings, and use them as a weapon," he said. "It's practically impossible to neutralize a player like Neymar for the full 90 minutes. What we need to do is keep our concentration and close all the gaps on the pitch."

Playing in their fourth consecutive World Cup, the Swiss are aiming for a spot in the quarterfinals. The team narrowly missed out twice in 2006 and 2014, and takes on Serbia and Costa Rica in the group stage.

Petkovic refused to reveal his starting lineup, but the coach has packed his midfield in recent friendly matches and opted for Haris Seferovic as a solo striker. That strategy has seen Die Nati win 14 out of their last 17 games and rise in the rankings above France, Spain, and Italy.

A former coach at Lazio, the Bosnian said he had tweaked training schedules to cope with the heat in Rostov that hit 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) Saturday.

But the Swiss have not complained about the weather.

"It's hot. But we're not looking for excuses,' Lichtsteiner said. "We're here to win the game."

___

Follow Gatopoulos at http://www.twitter.com/dgatopoulos

Rebooted Brazil seeks redemption against gritty Switzerland
RELATED STORY
Kickoff: Brazil, Germany face high expectations at World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Brazil stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 | Brazil Team | Squad, Preview, Fixtures,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Swiss players to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Five Brazil players to look out for
RELATED STORY
Senderos warns Brazil as World Cup favourites prepare for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Will Brazil bounce back to win the title?
RELATED STORY
Brazil coach Tite sends 'big hug' to injured Dani Alves
RELATED STORY
International Friendlies: Brazil vs Croatia, 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us