×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Swiss federal judges reject final appeal by Peru's Guerrero

Associated Press
NEWS
News
45   //    07 Mar 2019, 17:25 IST
AP Image

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Peru forward Paolo Guerrero lost his final appeal against a 14-month ban by FIFA for a positive doping test.

Switzerland's supreme court said on Thursday its panel of five federal judges rejected Guerrero's appeal against FIFA and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal ruling announced on Thursday delays the 35-year-old player's return to action with Brazilian club Internacional until early April.

Guerrero is also ineligible for Peru's two friendly games in the United States this month, against Paraguay and El Salvador.

He tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine at a World Cup qualifying game against Argentina in October 2017. He argued that he drank contaminated tea at a hotel.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport extended FIFA's six-month ban to 14 months. That case was heard after Guerrero appealed to overturn the ban, and WADA requested a longer sanction than FIFA's appeals committee imposed.

However, a Swiss judge froze the ban last year to let Guerrero play at the World Cup in Russia, noting it could be a "crowning glory of his career" in Peru's first World Cup appearance for 36 years.

Guerrero scored one goal at the World Cup, in a 2-0 win over Australia. Peru had already been eliminated by 1-0 losses against Denmark and eventual champion France.

Federal judges ordered him to pay court costs of 7,000 Swiss francs ($6,970), and 8,000 Swiss francs ($7,960) to WADA.

Associated Press
NEWS
Napoli slam FIGC decision to reject Koulibaly appeal
RELATED STORY
FIFA receives Chelsea appeal against 1-year transfer ban
RELATED STORY
Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores final appeal rejected by CAS
RELATED STORY
Napoli will appeal Koulibaly suspension, says club lawyer
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea to appeal transfer ban
RELATED STORY
Why Nathan Ake is another Chelsea reject who could shine at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Why Florian Thauvin is another Premier League reject who could shine at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Football Skills And Drills: Istanbul Basaksehir's Gokhan Inler
RELATED STORY
AFC dismisses UAE's ineligibility appeal over Qatar players
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 talking points from Group H's final day matches (Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us