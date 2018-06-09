Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Switzerland 2 Japan 0: Embolo stars in Swiss victory

Switzerland warmed up for their World Cup Group E opener against Brazil by beating Japan 2-0 in a friendly.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 00:38 IST
64
breelembolo-cropped
Switzerland forward Breel Embolo

Schalke forward Breel Embolo starred for Switzerland as they completed their World Cup warm-up matches with a 2-0 win over Japan in Lugano.

Embolo showed the attacking qualities that could make him key for Vladimir Petkovic in just over an hour on the pitch at Cornaredo Stadium, but Ricardo Rodriguez and Haris Seferovic were on the scoresheet for Switzerland.

Having suffered only one defeat in their previous 16 games, the hosts started the game confidently and Embolo set about carving up the Japanese defence with mazy dribbles and precise passing.

The 21-year-old powered into the box in the 39th minute and was tripped by Southampton defender Maya Yoshida, with Rodriguez driving the penalty to Eiji Kawashima's left.

Japan settled the game down after half-time and carved out an opening for Keisuke Honda, who got the ball tangled up in his feet in the 70th minute.

Xherdan Shaqiri was unable to punish a howler from Kawashima but, with eight minutes remaining, he supplied a cross that ended with Seferovic notching after Francois Moubandje's knock-down.

Japan 0 Ghana 2: Errors cost hosts in World Cup send-off...
RELATED STORY
Ghana spoils Nishino's debut, beats Japan 2-0 in friendly
RELATED STORY
Switzerland opts for experience in World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Embolo received offers to leave Schalke in January
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 7 players who will look to win...
RELATED STORY
Spain held by Switzerland ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
Japan coach plays it safe in naming 23-man World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui has 'no doubts' over De Gea despite mistake
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 dark horses in Russia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND TBC 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
08 Jun IRA LIT 08:30 PM
PP ISR ARG
Tomorrow TUN SPA 12:15 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
11 Jun SEN KOR 06:30 PM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us