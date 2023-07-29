Switzerland Women vs New Zealand Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023

Switzerland and New Zealand conclude their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign when they square off at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday (July 30).

The Swiss are coming off a goalless draw against Norway last week. They kickstarted their campaign with a routine 2-0 win over debutants Philippines.

New Zealand, meanwhile, started off with a shock 1-0 win over former world champions Norway. They followed that up by being on the wrong side of a 1-0 result against the Philippines.

The defeat left the co-hosts second in Group A, having garnered three points from two games. Switzerland, meanwhile, lead the way with four points.

Switzerland Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They clashed in friendlies in 2013 and 2014, where each side claimed a 2-1 comeback win.

New Zealand's opening day win over Norway was their first in the World Cup.

Switzerland have won one of their last nine games.

Ten of New Zealand's last 11 games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Seven of New Zealand's last eight games have produced less than three goals.

Switzerland Women vs New Zealand Prediction

Switzerland need just one point to secure qualification to the knockouts, while New Zealand need to claim maximum points to guarantee a first appearance in the knockouts.

The co-hosts flattered to deceive in their second game, having defied expectations in their group opener. The Football Ferns will look to satisfy the yearnings of their fans to secure automatic qualification to the last 16.

Switzerland, meanwhile, only need to avoid defeat to qualify for the Round of 16 for only the second time. The high stakes nature of the game could see both sides prioritize not losing, rather than going all out for the win.

The two managers are likely to deploy their respective sides deeply to avoid being caught out on the break. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-1 New Zealand

Switzerland Women vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals