Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023

Sydney FC entertain Melbourne Victory at the Allianz Stadium in the A-League Men opener on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts finished in mid-table last term but qualified for the final series. However, their journey ended in the semifinals, where they lost 5-1 to Melbourne City.

The Sky Blues won their last two clashes with Melbourne (1-0, 2-1), played earlier this year. They also enjoy the better head-to-head stats, with 26 wins for Sydney and 18 for Melbourne in 63 meetings. Sydney have won their last four straight wins.

Melbourne, meanwhile, had an underwhelming campaign last season, finishing 11th out of 12 teams. They did not qualify for the final series, despite a promising showing in the previous season (2012-22) when they finished runners-up in the Premiership. They will hope to replicate their 2022 success of two wins at the Allianz Stadium.

Big V embarked on a significant shake-up of the outfit during the off-season, releasing more than half a dozen players, including former Manchester United star, Nani.

They have signed nine new players, including winger Daniel Arzani. Head coach Tony Popovic says that he's confident of a better campaign than the previous one.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sydney have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Melbourne.

The hosts have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games with Melbourne at the Allianz Stadium.

Sydney have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

Melbourne have won twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Sydney have won their last five games, while Melbourne have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Sydney: W-W-W-W-W; Melbourne: W-L-L-W-L

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Sydney’s top scorer Adam Le Fondre (10 goals) departed the club after the 2022-23 campaign, but Robert Mak, who netted nine, remains om their books. Andrew Redmayne (five clean sheets) will man Sydney’s post once again this term.

Melbourne, meanwhile, will likely use this game to assess the multiple changes made to their roster in the off-season. Sydney, though, are expected to come out on top based on home advantage.

Prediction: Sydney 2-1 Melbourne

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sydney

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sydney FC to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Melbourne Victory to score - Yes