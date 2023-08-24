Sydney United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Sydney United host Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup Round of 16 on Saturday (August 25).

The hosts are coming off a 3-3 draw at Sydney Olympic in the NPL NSW at the weekend. Chris Payne scored a first-half brace to help Sydney take a 2-1 lead at the break, but strikes from Michael Vakis and Ron O'Donovan ensured a share of the spoils.

Brisbane, meanwhile, booked their spot in the Round of 16 with a 3-2 win over Newcastle Jets. They twice came from behind in regular time, with Alex Parsons bagging a last-gasp winner in the 118th minute. Sydney, meanwhile, eliminated Broadmeadow with a 4-2 away win in the last round.

Sydney United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides, with Sydney winning four times and losing three.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Sydney win 3-2 after extra time in the 2022 Australian Cup semifinal.

Six of their seven meetings have produced at least three goals.

Sydney have scored at least twice in four of their last five home games across competitions.

Six of Brisbane's last seven away games have had goals at both ends.

Four of Sydney's last five competitive games have had at least two goals in the second half.

Sydney United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Sydney have home advantage and an extra edge, having been in competitive action in the last few months.

Brisbane, meanwhile, have played just one competitive game this season, which came a fortnight ago. However, they will look to avenge their semifinal defeat in the cup last season.

Both sides are expansive, so expect plenty of goalscoring chances, but the visitors should claim a narrow win in extra time.

Prediction: Sydney 2-3 Brisbane (after extra time)

Sydney United vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brisbane to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals