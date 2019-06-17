×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tabarez salutes Uruguay's walking wounded

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    17 Jun 2019, 13:24 IST
cavani-cropped
Edinson Cavani and his Uruguay team-mates

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez applauded the commitment of his team after opening their Copa America campaign with a 4-0 win over Ecuador despite pre-tournament injury worries.

The 15-time Copa champions were in fine form in Belo Horizonte on Sunday, sweeping 10-man Ecuador aside with minimal fuss to move top of Group C.

Nicolas Lodeiro gave them an early lead before Jose Quinteros was sent off, and Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez scored before the break to capitalise on the numerical advantage. Arturo Mina's second-half own goal wrapped things up. 

Uruguay's victory was as emphatic as their preparations were worrying, with key players suffering injuries in the first half of 2019.

Tabarez subsequently paid tribute to the team's professionalism for coming through such issues and securing a strong start to the Copa.

"I always expect the best from these players here in the national team, because they have a huge commitment to the team," he said.

"But there were some cases like Suarez, this is the first game he plays after his injury, he played just some training matches we did.

"Cavani, he also had an important injury and just played the last games in his league. [Cristhian] Stuani, Jonathan Rodriguez [also had problems] – there was a lot of uncertainty.

Advertisement

"We can almost be completely happy about this win, but [Matias] Vecino has a muscular pain and we will look at the nature of it [on Monday] in Porto Alegre.

"Football always carries its surprises, we must be ready for everything. Maybe we should have rested those players I said, but just when I was going to change Suarez, we got this [injury] with Vecino.

"However, we are glad about this [win] because we assumed this game was going to be hard, as every game is in South American competitions, and this win is something important for us, it is what we wanted."

Uruguay will face Japan in Porto Alegre in their next match on Friday.

Advertisement
Oscar Tabarez: Battling an ailment but still serving the nation
RELATED STORY
Tabarez impressed by Suarez return following knee surgery
RELATED STORY
Tabarez confident Suarez will be fit for Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Uruguay vs Ecuador: Uruguay Team News, Predicted XI, Key Players and more
RELATED STORY
Why Paul Pogba could create history with potential Juventus return this summer
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 3 favourites for the 2019 Copa America trophy
RELATED STORY
Uruguay v Ecuador: Gomez's men first up for 15-time champions
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 : Five players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva -The tale of another left-footed magician
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba: Pantomime villain or misunderstood hero?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us