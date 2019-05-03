Tagliafico commits to Champions League semi-finalists Ajax

Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico

Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has signed a new contract with Champions League semi-finalists Ajax.

Tagliafico, who joined the Eredivisie club from Independiente in January 2018, has established himself as a key man for Ajax in their bid for a sensational treble this season.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with moves to either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid at the end of the campaign, but he has indicated that he will stay in Amsterdam for another year after renewing his deal.

Tagliafico's new contract runs until 2022, although he suggested he could move on at the end of 2019-20.

"I want to tell you that I will stay for one more season," the defender said in a video on Ajax's Twitter page. "Hopefully it will be a great year like this year."

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars believes the deal is a sign of the club's ambition.

"This is good for Ajax and a good signal to the group," he said. "It shows that we are ambitious for the future."

Goalkeeper Andre Onana, previously linked with Barcelona, has already committed his future to Ajax, although midfielder Frenkie de Jong has agreed a switch to Camp Nou.

The Dutch club lead Tottenham 1-0 after the away leg of their Champions League semi-final, having dumped out holders Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus.