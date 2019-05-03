×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tagliafico commits to Champions League semi-finalists Ajax

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    03 May 2019, 21:12 IST
NicolasTagliafico - cropped
Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico

Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has signed a new contract with Champions League semi-finalists Ajax.

Tagliafico, who joined the Eredivisie club from Independiente in January 2018, has established himself as a key man for Ajax in their bid for a sensational treble this season.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with moves to either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid at the end of the campaign, but he has indicated that he will stay in Amsterdam for another year after renewing his deal.

Tagliafico's new contract runs until 2022, although he suggested he could move on at the end of 2019-20.

"I want to tell you that I will stay for one more season," the defender said in a video on Ajax's Twitter page. "Hopefully it will be a great year like this year."

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars believes the deal is a sign of the club's ambition.

"This is good for Ajax and a good signal to the group," he said. "It shows that we are ambitious for the future."

Goalkeeper Andre Onana, previously linked with Barcelona, has already committed his future to Ajax, although midfielder Frenkie de Jong has agreed a switch to Camp Nou.

The Dutch club lead Tottenham 1-0 after the away leg of their Champions League semi-final, having dumped out holders Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus.

Advertisement
Tottenham v Ajax Predicted Lineups - UEFA Champions League Predicted Lineups, Tottenham and Ajax Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Ajax star sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus ahead of Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 4 reasons why Ajax will knock out Tottenham Hotspur
RELATED STORY
Champions League: What makes Ajax so good?
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Robin van Persie says City vs Spurs was better than a great film, names Ajax as favourites for final spot
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Ajax Predicted Lineups: Champions League Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
Ajax vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups - UEFA Champions League Predicted Lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-2019: Ajax VS Real Madrid Preview
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Vs Ajax - Predicted lineups, injury updates and more
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid beat Ajax 2-1 in Champions League (Lead)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us