Taison keeps Shakhtar Donetsk alive in Champions League

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Brazilian midfielder Taison scored in the 92nd minute to give Shakhtar Donetsk a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Tuesday, keeping alive the Ukrainian team's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage.

Taison set up compatriot Ismaily in the 14th minute and then scored himself in the 15th to give Shakhtar an early 2-0 lead.

But Andrej Kramaric pulled one back for Hoffenheim two minutes later and Steven Zuber equalized five minutes before the break.

The hosts went down to 10 men when forward Adam Szalai earned two yellow cards in quick succession around the hour mark.

Both sides went close - Zuber hit the crossbar and Taison hit the post - before the Shakhtar captain won it in injury time with his second goal. Ismaily set the goal up this time as Taison fired inside the bottom left corner.

The late win means Shakhtar faces Lyon with second place in Group F at stake on Dec. 12.

Lyon drew 2-2 at home with group leader Manchester City, which advanced to the last 16.

City has 10 points, Lyon seven and Shakhtar five ahead of the last games. Hoffenheim, with three points, cannot advance in its first Champions League campaign.