×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Taison keeps Shakhtar Donetsk alive in Champions League

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    28 Nov 2018, 03:56 IST
AP Image

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Brazilian midfielder Taison scored in the 92nd minute to give Shakhtar Donetsk a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Tuesday, keeping alive the Ukrainian team's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage.

Taison set up compatriot Ismaily in the 14th minute and then scored himself in the 15th to give Shakhtar an early 2-0 lead.

But Andrej Kramaric pulled one back for Hoffenheim two minutes later and Steven Zuber equalized five minutes before the break.

The hosts went down to 10 men when forward Adam Szalai earned two yellow cards in quick succession around the hour mark.

Both sides went close - Zuber hit the crossbar and Taison hit the post - before the Shakhtar captain won it in injury time with his second goal. Ismaily set the goal up this time as Taison fired inside the bottom left corner.

The late win means Shakhtar faces Lyon with second place in Group F at stake on Dec. 12.

Lyon drew 2-2 at home with group leader Manchester City, which advanced to the last 16.

City has 10 points, Lyon seven and Shakhtar five ahead of the last games. Hoffenheim, with three points, cannot advance in its first Champions League campaign.

Associated Press
NEWS
Opinion: Pep Guardiola cannot afford to get complacent...
RELATED STORY
City sweeps aside Shakhtar 3-0 in Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Preview and predictions...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne to start for Manchester City against Shakhtar...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
Lyon vs Manchester City: Match preview | UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski chases milestone goal - Champions League in...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
Champions League Fantasy: Top 5 budget midfielders to choose
RELATED STORY
Man City advances in Champions League with 2-2 draw at Lyon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us