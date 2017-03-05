TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 1 Division 1( Delhi Season 2)

We preview the first round of fixtures for TAL Delhi Season 2 with 8 out of 12 teams kicking things off on March 5 at Quantum Sports Ground.

Storm FC look like early candidates for the title, will they live up to expectations?

TAL Delhi Season 2 is all set to start with 8 out of the 12 teams kicking things off this weekend. The pre-season friendlies showed a glimpse of the quality and talent these teams possess and we look set for an exciting season.

9:00 AM – Q Squad v Highflyers FC

The first game of the season has Q Squad taking on High Flyers. The teams went up against each other in the pre-season friendlies with Q Squad coming out on top but High Flyers look a much better team since then and this should be a close matchup.

The High Flyers will probably field a very compact game plan to counter the energy of Q Squad. Although Q Squad do go in as slight favourites into this game, we expect High Flyers to call on their experience to edge it.

Crystal Ball: Q Squad (2) – (1) Highflyers FC

10:15 AM - Dwarka FC v Sen Q

The second game of the day has Dwarka FC taking on Sen Q. Dwarka FC lost their first pre-season friendly to Q Squad in a tight encounter but we expect them to be one of the teams competing for a top 3 spot come the end of the season.

Sen Q is the senior squad of Quantum Sports and will be hoping to use the home pitch advantage to the fullest as they look set to take part in their campaign in TAL. Although Dwarka FC look favourites in this game, we do expect Sen Q to give them a fight.

Crystal Ball: Dwarka FC (1) – (0) Sen Q

11:30 AM – Storm FC v Delhi Students FC

The third game of the day has Storm FC taking on Delhi Students FC. Storm FC look like early favourites for the title and will be hoping to get their campaign off to a winning start but they come up against tough opposition in Delhi Students FC.

Storm did manage to beat Delhi Students in the pre-season friendlies but it was an extremely close game and we expect Delhi Students to be on the lookout for revenge.

Crystal Ball: Storm FC (1) – (1) Delhi Students FC

3:00 PM – Wishwa Kings v Phoenix FC

The final game of the day has Wishwa Kings taking on Phoenix FC. Wishwa Kings had mixed luck in the pre-season friendlies losing one and winning one game but given the talent they possess they look like the top contenders for the title.

Phoenix FC have been a much-revamped side since their first outing three weeks ago and look like a team that will cause a few upsets before the season is done. Although Wishwa Kings should win this game, Phoenix won't go down without a fight.

Crystal Ball: Wishwa Kings (3) – (2) Phoenix FC