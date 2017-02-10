TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 1, Division 4

We take a look into the first round of games in the all new Division 4! Who will make an impact from the get go?

Fixtures: Gameweek 1 (Division 4)

The all-new division 4 is set to being on February 11 at FSV Arena and we should be in for an exciting few months with a new set of teams taking part in their debut season in TAL! The pre-season friendlies gave us a glimpse into the teams and we are definitely expecting a cracking season given the talent on offer.

8:30 AM – Tornadoes FC v United 4th Phase FC

The first match of Division 4 has Tornadoes FC taking on United 4th Phase FC. Tornadoes have a mix of players consisting of TAL veterans and new blood, and with the Division 1-2 still running, the new boys will have to make an impact till their veteran counterparts can return to the team.

United 4th Phase FC are one of the stronger teams in the division and look like pre season contenders for the title but their opening game might tell the real story.

Crystal Ball: Tornadoes FC 1 – 3 United 4th Phase FC

10:00 AM – Can-a-bees FC v Brothers United

Next up, we have Can-a-bees FC taking on Brothers United in the 10 AM kickoff. Both teams showed potential in their pre-season friendlies but also realised there are lots of gaps to be filled.

Since then, both teams have recruited players to fill in positions they might need, but with transfer market open till the end of the month, their first official game will show how well they have recruited and whom they might need to fight for top honours.

Crystal Ball: Can-a-bees FC 2 – 2 Brothers United

11:30 AM – Pegasus FC v Royal Eagles FC

The third game of the day has Pegasus playing Royal Eagles. Both teams have a mix of players who have played in TAL before, along with newbies, so although we expect both teams to know how things work on the big pitch, it might take the teams a while to gel before they can show their full form.

We expect this to be an open game with goals flowing from both ends.

Crystal Ball: Pegasus FC 2 – 3 Royal Eagles FC

1:30 PM – Rangers FC v Simba Sports FC

The headliner of the day has Rangers FC taking on Simba Sports FC at 1:30 PM. Both teams showed in the pre-season friendlies that they will be the teams to beat. Coming up against each other in the first game, we will have to wait and watch as to who will draw the first blood.

The teams have completely different styles of play so the match could be won on the tactics board. We do expect a firecracker of a match, though!

Crystal Ball: Rangers FC 1 – 2 Simba Sports FC

5:30 PM – The Aces v Bangalore City FC B

The final game of the day has The Aces taking on Bangalore City FC B. The Aces looked a good team in the pre-season friendlies but have a lot of work to do if they are to compete for top honours this season.

BCFC B come into this season with a pre-existing reputation because of what their counterparts have accomplished in Division 3. BCFC B look like one of the pre-season contenders for the title but their opening game might determine where they actually stand.

Crystal Ball: The Aces 1 – 3 Bangalore City FC B

February 18

2:00 PM – Dragons AFC v Kammanhattan All Stars

The two wildcards of Division 4 face off on February 18 to complete GW 1 of Division 4. Both teams have a mix of TAL veterans and newbies so whichever teams gels sooner might determine their season.

They didn’t take part in the pre-season friendlies so their first game of the season will be the first we watch them play which makes this game all the more interesting.

Crystal Ball: Dragons AFC 3 – 3 Kammanhattan All Stars