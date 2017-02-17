TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 10 Division 1

Bengal have a chance to win the title with a game in hand!

Both Rare Dare and Samba find themselves in the relegation battle this season, who will survive the drop?

The penultimate round of games are upon us with Bengal having a chance to pick up an unlikely title in their first season in Division 1! The heavyweights of the division have tailed off this season with Horizons, Parikrma and Supernova all lying outside the top two, which are currently occupied by Gremio and Bengal.

The relegation battle is also intense with five teams still in it.

8:00 AM – Project 7 v Yataghan Internazionale

GW 10 kicks off with Project 7 taking on Yataghan Internazionale in the early game. Project 7 are doomed to get relegated this season but ending the season on a high note could prove pivotal as they look to rebuild for next season.

On the other hand, this is a must win for Yataghan who face Parikrma in their final game of the season. Yataghan go into this one as favourites but with Project 7 having nothing to lose it could be a very open game.

Players to watch

Rahul Singh (Project 7): The captain hasn’t found his footing on the big ground and needs to get on the score sheet at the very least for his own morale.

Jay Singadia (Yataghan Internazionale): The veteran TAL player needs to lead the way if his team are to escape relegation.

Crystal Ball: Project 7 (1) – (2) Yataghan Internazionale

11:00 AM: Samba FC v FC Kougen Kikou

Another relegation fight takes place when Samba FC takes on FC Kougen Kikou. A win for either potentially sees them safe and sound in Division 1 for next season while a draw could be a disaster for both teams.

Keeping that in mind, we expect this game to be open with both teams pushing on for a win. It must be noted though that both teams are not renowned for their scoring but this game could just be different given the circumstances.

Players to watch

Sufiyan Ahmed (Samba FC): The striker has taken a backseat role recently and his move into midfield hasn’t boded well for a team who haven’t scored in four matches.

Hiroki Akiyama (FC Kougen Kikou): The midfielder works tirelessly for the entire duration of the match and the same can be expected this week too.

Crystal Ball: Samba FC (2) – (3) FC Kougen Kikou

12:30 PM – Supernova FC v Parikrma FC

The big game of the day has Supernova FC taking on Parikrma FC. The game though doesn’t have the same charm as it would in any other time because of the position the teams find themselves in – 2 games to go and they have no shot at the title!

Supernova FC have faltered quite a bit in their past couple of games and currently reside in fifth, the lowest they have been since joining TAL in Season 2. The defending champions essentially wrote their own destiny by losing to Bengal last game week to end their own hopes of defending the title.

Players to watch

Adrian Silvester (Supernova FC): The ever-dependable centre back has the tough task of holding off a potent Parikrma attack.

Nikhil Gopal (Parikrma FC): The versatile centre-back needs to find form of yesteryears to stop the high-flying Supernova attack.

Crystal Ball: Supernova FC (2) – (3) Parikrma FC

3:30 PM: Gremio FC v Rare Dare FC

The fourth game of the day has Gremio FC taking on Rare Dare FC. Gremio find themselves in second place on the table and are the only team who can challenge Bengal for the title, which is provided Bengal drop points.

This means that Gremio have to win to keep the pressure on Bengal, any other result and the title is done before even Bengal takes to the ground. Rare Dare are still deep in the red zone even though they picked up a win last week. A win could potentially see them move out of the red zone, provided teams around them drop points.

Players to watch

Vahid Jaderi (Gremio FC): The attacking midfielder has a deadly left foot and will be aching to score more goals with the season coming to a close.

Chintu JC (Rare Dare FC): The defender has also managed to get on the score sheet in the past couple of games and will be expected to contribute on both ends.

Crystal Ball: Gremio FC (3) –(2) Rare Dare FC

5:00 PM: FC Bengal v Flipkart FC

The headliner of the day has FC Bengal taking on Flipkart FC. Bengal have a chance to seal the title with a win here, and doing so with a game in hand will it make even more memorable.

Flipkart stunned Supernova last week and put an end to the latter’s title challenge. They now have a chance to ruin Bengal’s party and they look like they are up to the task. Flipkart still have an outside shot at a top three finish and that is what they will be gunning for but Bengal do go into this one as favourites.

Players to watch

Anto Rushith (FC Bengal): The midfielder has been the spine of this team and he will be looking to finish the job he started.

Pavan Powar (Flipkart FC): The ever reliable forward has scored 12 goals this season and will be aching to catch up to James of Supernova who is ahead of him.

Crystal Ball: FC Bengal (2) – (1) Flipkart FC

7:45 PM: Mavericks FC v Horizons FC

The final game of the day has Mavericks FC taking on Horizons FC. Mavericks are still in the red zone despite a win last week and need to muster everything they have to upset Horizons.

On the other hand, Horizons find themselves in an unfamiliar position, that is not competing for the title in the final weeks of the season. Horizons will be playing for pride while Mavericks will be on a mission.

Players to watch

Yunus Nawab (Mavericks FC): The calm and composed defender will be expected the lead the defence in this tough match.

Barry Anand (Horizons FC): The right back is a threat on both ends of the pitch and will be expected to show up as his team look to change their recent poor form.

Crystal Ball: Mavericks FC (1) – (2) Horizons FC